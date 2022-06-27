News and First Alert Weather App
1 arrested after high-speed chase in Lincoln County

Chase graphic.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in the Lincoln Count Jail following a high-speed chase.

Investigators said on Sunday, a Merrill Police Officer attempted to make contact with a vehicle for a registration violation. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle the driver ran and then got back into his vehicle and took off. The pursuit continued from the Merrill city limits into the town of Pine River.

At this point, deputies took over the pursuit as it continued east on State Highway 64. Investigators said speeds approached 105 to 110 mph. The driver then went north on County Highway X until he crashed near County Highway C. After another brief foot chase, the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted for first-degree recklessly endangering safety and other counts in Marathon County.

The man’s name has not been released.

