Wrapping up Wings Over Wausau Air Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events wrapped up its first-ever Wings Over Wausau event on Saturday. The air show took place at the Wausau Downtown Airport. The Wings Over Wausau air show is a family-friendly event that offers food and activities for everyone in the community.

“The mission of Wausau events is to create community through events,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, the executive director of Wausau Events, “So one of our main goals is to provide events that are really easy for the community to access or at low or no costs.”

The event began with live music, food, and multiple rare airplanes on display. Erik Edgren is an airshow pilot for the professional air show. He said this is his first year flying in Wings Over Wausau.

“So I do several acts in this airplane. One of the old standards acts is that somebody ending up in an airplane that shouldn’t be in the airplane,” said Edgren.

Edgren said he has a custom act for the air show.

“I do really very kind of wild yawing the airplane around and pitching up and doing everything so that people think I’m going to crash,” said Edgren.

The airplane he flies is a light sport plane that was built in 1939.

“This is one of the more popular civilian mods. This is a bit of a nostalgic throwback act,” said Edgren.

Although Edgren does tricks and flips in his airplane, he said it no longer gives him an adrenaline rush.

“The danger in airshow flying is the proximity of the ground and as a professional, you need to be practiced up to the point where there’s no longer an adrenaline rush,” said Edgren.

Edgren said his favorite part of flying is being an influence on the youth.

“I like to think that I’m making pilots when I’m at an airshow like this. So I take signing autographs very seriously,” said Edgren.

The airshow ended with a grand finale fireworks display.

