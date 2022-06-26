News and First Alert Weather App
Roisin Willis qualifies for U20 World Championships

The SPASH grad finished second at the U20 National Championships Saturday
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.
Roisin Willis after winning at state track.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WSAW) - Add another chapter to Roisin Willis’s esteemed running career. The SPASH grad finished second at the U20 National Championships Saturday evening to earn a spot in the U20 World Championships.

Willis ran a 2:00.32 in the 800 m Saturday at the National Championships in Eugene, Ore. Willis was within a thin margin from beating her national high school record time of 2:00.03, which she set at the State Track & Field Championships earlier this month.

Taking first was Willis’s future Stanford teammate Juliette Whittaker, who finished in 1:59.04.

Both athletes have qualified for the Worlds competition, which will take place August 1-6 in Colombia.

