Roisin Willis qualifies for U20 World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (WSAW) - Add another chapter to Roisin Willis’s esteemed running career. The SPASH grad finished second at the U20 National Championships Saturday evening to earn a spot in the U20 World Championships.

Willis ran a 2:00.32 in the 800 m Saturday at the National Championships in Eugene, Ore. Willis was within a thin margin from beating her national high school record time of 2:00.03, which she set at the State Track & Field Championships earlier this month.

Taking first was Willis’s future Stanford teammate Juliette Whittaker, who finished in 1:59.04.

Both athletes have qualified for the Worlds competition, which will take place August 1-6 in Colombia.

