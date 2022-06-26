News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - At least eight people were injured during a shooting in the Tacoma, Washington, area Sunday morning, reports say.

The shooting happened at a venue hosting a large rave party around 12:45 a.m., ABC reported.

Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.

There are no suspects in the shooting.

