First Alert Weather: Fantastic Monday, risk of storms Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winds will diminish after sunset Sunday evening, with a mainly clear sky overnight into Monday morning. Cool with lows in the 40s to near 50.

Winds taper with a clear and cool night. (WSAW)

Monday is a fantastic summer day with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A good deal of sunshine with a bit of a breeze Monday. (WSAW)

The next weather maker to affect the Badger State will arrive Tuesday afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as a cold front shifts southeast across the region from the afternoon into Tuesday evening. There is a chance of strong storms from Highway 64 and to the south that could produce gusty winds, hail up to 1″, and downpours. Highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front could spark storms producing gusty winds, hail, and downpours later Tuesday into the evening. (WSAW)

A cold front will produce a chance for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon starting in the north. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will track SE into Central Wisconsin early Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

As the cold front shifts SE, the risk of showers and storms will come to an end in the region. (WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday are warmer with a fair amount of sunshine. There could be showers or a storm Wednesday night in the north, while most of the area will have a risk of showers and storms later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night with another cold front. Some storms Thursday late day into the evening could be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed. Highs on both days are in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will spark the risk of showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. (WSAW)

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will start off with some great weather. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s. The early outlook for Independence Day on July 4th has intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of showers or storms later in the afternoon or evening. That could affect fireworks displays. Highs in the low 80s.

The warmest days are expected mid-week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.