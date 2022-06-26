First Alert Weather: Brisk winds & cooler Sunday, risk of storms later Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the last Sunday of June and it will be featuring some sunshine, gusty winds, and cooler than average temperatures for this time of the year. Sunshine will mix with clouds as the day goes along, while winds will pick up by mid to late morning out of the west and be gusty through the afternoon into the early evening Sunday. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s in the Northwoods, where more clouds will be found during the afternoon, to the low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin.

Sun mixed with clouds, breezy, and less humid. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are anticipated during the afternoon hours. (WSAW)

The winds will diminish after sunset Sunday evening, with a mainly clear sky overnight into Monday morning. Cool with lows in the 40s to near 50. Monday is a fantastic summer day with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

The next weather maker to affect the Badger State will arrive later in the day Tuesday. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as a cold front shifts southeast across the region from the late afternoon into Tuesday evening. There is a chance of strong storms from Highway 64 and to the south that could produce gusty winds, hail up to 1″, and downpours. Highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front could spark storms producing gusty winds, hail, and downpours later Tuesday into the evening. (WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday are warmer with a fair amount of sunshine. There could be showers or a storm Wednesday night in the north, while most of the area will have a risk of showers and storms later Thursday into Thursday night with another cold front. Some storms Thursday late afternoon into the evening could be strong to severe. We are monitoring this to see if a First Alert Weather Day could be needed. Highs on both days are in the low to mid 80s.

The upcoming Independence Day weekend will start off with some great weather. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Next Sunday, July 3rd has some sunshine and a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Warmer days on tap by mid week with readings rising into the 80s. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.