Crandon fire displaces family of 13

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A family of 13 is displaced after a house fire in Crandon early Sunday morning. The fire happened just off of State Highway 55, according to the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

Nine of the family members displaced are children. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping provide essentials to the family including meals and clothes. The Red Cross will continue to provide assistance to the family.

This is a developing story.

