Chicken wing competition at Wings Over Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wings Over Wausau event hosted a chicken wing competition on Saturday. Five chicken wing vendors came out to the air show to let guests taste test their wings. Guest went to each of the vendors to try 2 of their wings before voting on their favorite.

Red Robin even came out to compete. The general manager said they’ve given out about 600 wings for the tasting.

“The sauces we brought are all our sauces. They’re not bottled. So we have our buzz sauce, which is our signature hot buffalo sauce and then we have a whiskey river BBQ sauce,” said Charles Wandall, general manager of Red Robin.

The competition was tough, but Hoen’s Huddle took home the title of wing winner.

