Woodchucks Sweep Rockers in Two Game Series

Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
By Wausau Woodchucks
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Wausau, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks (13-13) rocked the Green Bay Rockers (8-18) with a final score of 3-1, finalizing a two game sweep. Stellar pitching shined throughout the game as Aiden Major (West Virginia) gave up only three hits and one run through six full innings of work on the mound.

Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) started the bottom of the second inning with a bang, driving a single to left field. After two clutch stolen bases by Kilpatrick, Ryan Sepede (BYU) walked to put runners at the corners. The Rockers attempted to throw out the stealing Sepede but lost control of the wild throw, and Kilpatrick snuck into home, giving the Chucks their first run of the game.

Major held solid for the Chucks throughout the game, giving up just one run in the top of the 6th. The Woodchucks answered with a rocket of a two-run home run by Brock Watkins (BYU) to extend the Chucks lead to 3-1. Nate Madej (Central Florida) came in to replace Major on the mound during the top of the 7th, giving up only one hit to the Rockers.

Mike Reagan (Barry) came in to pitch in the 8th inning to record the last six outs of the game in two three-up three-down innings to sweep up the Rockers in the series finale.

Up Next

The Woodchucks return to Athletic Park tomorrow, June 25th at 6:05pm to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Tomorrow’s game is the Woodchucks Princess Party! Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715.845.5055.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

