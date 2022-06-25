Wings Over Wausau welcomes aerobatic pilots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wings Over Wausau started Friday with gates opening at 4:00 for families to enjoy food, live music, kids’ activities and of course, an air show with daring pilots doing aerial acrobatics.

Examples of airplanes from eras past were also on display as well as part of the air show, to the delight of people who were there.

“I’m a big World War II aviation enthusiast so I’m very happy to see some great examples of great machinery,” said attendee Brian Lee.

Some of the airplanes in the show are from even further back. Pilot Jarrod Lindemann joined the roster just Tuesday and brought along his custom open cockpit bi-plane. He modified the plane to allow it to do some more modern maneuvers.

“So it’s got a radial engine up front and then the jet engine so you’ll hear two different sounds coming out of this thing and it allows us to do some pretty amazing stuff. We can go up in a vertical line and actually hover the plane and then accelerate back up on a vertical line a little bit,” Lindemann said.

It’s no small feat to get the plane to the roughly ten shows a year Lindemann does, but he says it’s worth all the effort.

“We actually disassemble and assemble this plane at every show so it’s a little unique in that respect too so we have a semi-truck and trailer that transports it everywhere because it’s built for one thing and for shows.”

There is a 5K at the Wausau Downtown Airport starting at 9:00 a.m., and gates open to the public at 11:00 for a full day of aeronautic and family fun. You can catch Lindemann and the other talented fliers starting at 6 p.m. and the event wraps up with a fireworks show at 9:30.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.