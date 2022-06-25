First Alert Weather: Wet weather possible on Saturday
Showers & storms are possible to start the weekend.
Rain showers are possible on Saturday. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible, but severe weather is not expected. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast on Saturday afternoon. Saturday will not be a washout, but there will be times of rain. The best chance for a dry 4-6 hours will be after 5 pm on Saturday.
Hold onto your hat on Sunday. It is going to be breezy. The good news is that dry conditions will be the story for much of the day, including the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast Sunday morning. The gustiest winds will be during the mid-late morning to the late afternoon Sunday, reaching 35 mph or so. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
A pleasant Monday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with a risk of showers or storms at night. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated to wrap up June on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. July 1st on Friday is partly cloudy and summer-like with highs in the low 80s.
