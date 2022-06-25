First Alert Weather: Brisk & less humid to wrap up the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was a humid day with more clouds than intervals of sunshine along with a few showers. A cold front will be rolling across the region Saturday evening with one more shot at showers and storms before sunset. Downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible. Clouds will give way to clearing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cooler with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Early evening showers/storms then clearing overnight and cool. (WSAW)

The Marathon County Dairy Breakfast is on Sunday morning just to the NE of Wausau and the weather will be pretty good for the end of June. A bit breezy with a fair amount of sunshine. Comfortable temps in the 60s.

Breezy and dry for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast on Sunday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. (WSAW)

Good to go for lawn mowing Sunday & Monday. Showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Sun will mix with clouds on Sunday and breezy. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible late morning into the late afternoon on Sunday. A cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 60s north, to the low 70s central and south.

Pleasant to start the work week on Monday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs in the mid 70s. The next weather maker arrives Tuesday afternoon in the form of a cold front. Showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Storms are not expected to be severe, but downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will be the main threats. In the wake of this wet weather producer, warmer mid-week. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sun and clouds Thursday wtih scattered afternoon showers and storms. A chance some of these storms could be strong. Highs in the mid 80s. Leading into the start of the extended holiday weekend, some good weather to start July. A fair amount of sunshine Friday and next Saturday, July 2nd. Highs in the upper 70s.

Highs will rise back into the 80s in the week ahead. (WSAW)

