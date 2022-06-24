News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Senators react to overturning of Roe V. Wade

Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson
Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Sen. Ron Johnson(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Wisconsin senators, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued statements Friday morning regarding U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision.

Senator Baldwin’s statement:

“An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward.”

Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable was expected to be the center of yet-to-be-filed lawsuits.

Senator Johnson’s statement:

“Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed.  This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life.  Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold.”

On Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban as Evers called on them to do. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos supports an exception for rape and incest, but the state ban only provides one for the life of the mother.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point house fire
Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash
David Strahota
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office search home for missing person
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

(FILE) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General’s office reviewing Roe ruling
Demonstrators support of abortion choice and Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspends abortion services after Roe ruling
Michael Zell
Gov. Evers appoints Michael Zell to the Portage County Circuit Court
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (9-10-2021)
Grilling with Sunrise 7: Friday night pizza burgers