The Wausau Woodchucks see a hot streak coming

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks are 12-13 on the season, but they find themselves 10.5 games behind the red-hot Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. They still see a hot streak coming their way.

Coming off a season in which they set the franchise-record for wins in a season, the Woodchucks are second in the Great Lakes West division. The Woodchucks pitching has the third best ERA in the Northwoods League, but the offense has been slightly behind it. Infielder Brock Watkins things that will change.

“We got so many freaking guys who can play. We got talent coming out of our ears. Once we start clicking, I think it’s coming. Once we all start clicking better I think we’ll win some more games and just, start swinging it like we can and pitching it like we can. I think we’re right there,” Watkins said.

The Woodchucks have scored at least five runs in each of their last two games.

