Wausau officers host cook-out for Special Olympics Athletes

Special Olympians enjoyed brats, yard games and music with the officers
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department hosted a cookout in the department parking lot to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics Torch Run on Thursday.

At the event, Special Olympic athletes enjoyed brats, yard games, and music. Adam Domino said he’s been a Special Olympic athlete for more than 25 years. He said he enjoyed spending the day with local officers.

”Hanging out with the police officers and just getting to meet new people,” said Adam Domino, Special Olympics Athlete.

The feeling is mutual. Ben Price, a patrol officer said he too has fun hanging out with the athletes.

“Law enforcement and Special Olympics has been involved together for a very long time. With that involvement, we’re one of their largest supporters as far as helping with donations, helping run events so we want to continue that tradition,” said Officer Ben Price.

Price organized the event. He played bag toss and enjoyed lunch with the athletes on Thursday. Price said it’s all about having fun and supporting a good cause. He hopes to continue the event next year.

