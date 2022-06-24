News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion

Strikes down Roe versus Wade
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Passion is flowing outside the Supreme Court today after a conservative leaning bench ruled six to three in Dobb’s versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The Supreme Court overruled decades of precedent that provided abortion protections under the Constitution in Roe versus Wade. Protesters on both sides of this issue are outside of the court, making their voices heard.

There’s also heightened security. These protesters are blocked from getting close to the building.

Armed officers are lining the streets both at the Supreme Court and on Capitol Hill.

This story will be updated regularly throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point house fire
Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash
David Strahota
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office search home for missing person
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
WHOOPS: Family comes home to roofless house after roofing company got the wrong address
Ellen Ensig-Brodsky, 89, a LGBTQ rights activist, poses in her home Wednesday in New York. Even...
At Pride events, celebrations amid a darker national environment
President Joe Biden discusses Friday what was lost in the Supreme Court decision overturning...
Biden: Roe affirmed 'fundamental right of privacy'
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights