Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin reviewing Supreme Court ruling on Roe

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is reviewing a Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and will provide an update on what it means for Wisconsin.

On Friday, the court ruled in the case Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health et al v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization et. al.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” reads the majority opinion.

“Next, the Court examines whether the right to obtain an abortion is rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition and whether it is an essential component of “ordered liberty.” The Court finds that the right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition. The underlying theory on which Casey rested—that the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause provides substantive, as well as procedural, protection for ‘liberty’—has long been controversial,” the opinion states.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the court, which was concurred by Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagen filed the dissent, writing: “ Some States have enacted laws extending to all forms of abortion procedure, including taking medication in one’s own home. They have passed laws without any exceptions for when the woman is the victim of rape or incest. Under those laws, a woman will have to bear her rapist’s child or a young girl her father’s—no matter if doing so will destroy her life.”

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.”

PPAWI previously announced it would pause abortion appointments on Saturday, June 25. That was in response to a leaked draft opinion that indicated the conservative wing of the court was ready to overturn the 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights in the United States.

“We certainly wanted to do our due diligence and not be scheduling appointments when we wouldn’t be able to fulfill them, so as of June 25th we will essentially have a pause on abortion care in Wisconsin, and we’re working with neighboring states who won’t see their abortion access taken away,” said Marianne Radley, Regional Communications Coordinator for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

The organization says financial help may be available for people who have to travel outside of Wisconsin to get an abortion. Illinois does not have an abortion ban.

The overturning of Roe means abortion laws will be enforced by states. Wisconsin would go back to the 1849 law that bans abortions except to save the life of the mother. The law was passed 12 years before the start of the Civil War. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) called a special session of the legislature to repeal the state’s abortion law, but the Republican-controlled legislature took no action.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a democrat, has said he would not investigate or prosecute anyone for having an abortion.

Gov. Evers told Action 2 News he believes Kaul will take court action to challenge the 1849 law.

“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg). “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”

Republican governor candidate Tim Michels called on Evers to “be ready for any impending acts of mass civil disobedience.”

A Marquette University Law School found 40 percent of adults nationwide say abortion is one of the most important issues to them.

“While abortion policy is a highly polarizing issue among elected members of Congress and state legislatures, opinion is not as strongly divided by party among the public. Table 4 shows that, while substantial majorities of Democrats and independents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a substantial minority of Republicans also say it should be legal always or mostly. A majority of Republicans say it should always or mostly be illegal,” reads the findings.

