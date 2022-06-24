NFL pros Ramczyk, Biadasz coach youth at camp in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It wasn’t too long ago that Ryan Ramczyk and Tyler Biadasz were bulling over defenders in high school. Now both doing the same thing in the NFL, they returned to central Wisconsin to share their knowledge with the next generation. Wednesday marked the second-ever ‘Ryan Ramczyk Lineman Camp,’ held in Stevens Point and hosted by the SPASH grad.

Ramczyk, now the starting right tackle for the New Orlean Saints, wanted to give back to the kids in an area that is special to him.

“I remember growing up and some of the football camps I attended were great,” said Ramczyk. “I went to Johnnie Gray camp and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life and how I felt so just to be able to give back to the community is great for me.”

After a stellar career at SPASH, Ramczyk also played collegiately at Goerke Field for the UWSP Pointer, before ultimately transferring to Wisconsin.

”There’s a lot of memories here, obviously being my hometown,” said Ramczyk. “I grew up here so spent a lot of time here and then obviously playing football at UWSP, tons of memories out here.”

Ramczyk wasn’t the only local hero to come home. He called upon fellow former Badger and Amherst alum, Tyler Biadasz to help with the camp. Biadasz is now entering his third season playing center for the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s great to come back, especially where I’m from too,” said Biadasz. “To put a camp around central Wisconsin it’s great.”

Biadasz helped his hometown Falcons win two state titles in football. Being back in Portage County, and mentoring young football players is something extremely rewarding to Biadasz.

“It means a lot, I mean just where we’ve come from and how we’ve developed, you want to know and do more of the things that helped us grow,” said Biadasz.

The camp is for kids from grade three all the way up to seniors in high school. The camp is meant to teach more about the fundamentals and basics of the line, but it’s also about being role models for the kids.

“Whether it’s on or off the field, I think that’s a great attribute I can give to, especially small-town Amherst, Wisconsin, but even in Dallas too,” said Biadasz. “This is a great opportunity for me and Ryan to give back and help wherever we can.”

”I want to make sure that these kids are having fun,” said Ramczyk. “The game of football, it’s a tough sport and it gets competitive early, so I think for them to be able to have a love for the game and appreciate that is important.”

Both Ramczyk’s Saints and Biadasz’s Cowboys begin training camp on July 26.

