News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

NFL pros Ramczyk, Biadasz coach youth at camp in Stevens Point

The SPASH and Amherst alums coached-up kids at the second-ever ‘Ryan Ramczyk Lineman Camp’
Ramczyk and Biadasz spoke the group of kids before the camp began Wednesday.
Ramczyk and Biadasz spoke the group of kids before the camp began Wednesday.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It wasn’t too long ago that Ryan Ramczyk and Tyler Biadasz were bulling over defenders in high school. Now both doing the same thing in the NFL, they returned to central Wisconsin to share their knowledge with the next generation. Wednesday marked the second-ever ‘Ryan Ramczyk Lineman Camp,’ held in Stevens Point and hosted by the SPASH grad.

Ramczyk, now the starting right tackle for the New Orlean Saints, wanted to give back to the kids in an area that is special to him.

“I remember growing up and some of the football camps I attended were great,” said Ramczyk. “I went to Johnnie Gray camp and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life and how I felt so just to be able to give back to the community is great for me.”

After a stellar career at SPASH, Ramczyk also played collegiately at Goerke Field for the UWSP Pointer, before ultimately transferring to Wisconsin.

”There’s a lot of memories here, obviously being my hometown,” said Ramczyk. “I grew up here so spent a lot of time here and then obviously playing football at UWSP, tons of memories out here.”

Ramczyk wasn’t the only local hero to come home. He called upon fellow former Badger and Amherst alum, Tyler Biadasz to help with the camp. Biadasz is now entering his third season playing center for the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s great to come back, especially where I’m from too,” said Biadasz. “To put a camp around central Wisconsin it’s great.”

Biadasz helped his hometown Falcons win two state titles in football. Being back in Portage County, and mentoring young football players is something extremely rewarding to Biadasz.

“It means a lot, I mean just where we’ve come from and how we’ve developed, you want to know and do more of the things that helped us grow,” said Biadasz.

The camp is for kids from grade three all the way up to seniors in high school. The camp is meant to teach more about the fundamentals and basics of the line, but it’s also about being role models for the kids.

“Whether it’s on or off the field, I think that’s a great attribute I can give to, especially small-town Amherst, Wisconsin, but even in Dallas too,” said Biadasz. “This is a great opportunity for me and Ryan to give back and help wherever we can.”

”I want to make sure that these kids are having fun,” said Ramczyk. “The game of football, it’s a tough sport and it gets competitive early, so I think for them to be able to have a love for the game and appreciate that is important.”

Both Ramczyk’s Saints and Biadasz’s Cowboys begin training camp on July 26.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

Latest News

MarJon Beauchamp poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 24th...
Bucks select MarJon Beauchamp with 24th pick in NBA Draft
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Badgers’ Johnny Davis drafted by Washington Wizards
Former Marshfield Tiger called up to Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Green Bay Packers announce dates for Training Camp