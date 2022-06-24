Grilling with Sunrise 7: Friday night pizza burgers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Switch up your normal Friday pizza nights with grilled pizza burgers.

Gary Stockwell with Lamb’s Fresh Market shared the recipe on Sunrise 7.

Ingredients:

1 lb. 85% lean ground chuck

1 lb. Fresh Italian pizza sausage (Found at Lamb’s Fresh Market!)

1 teaspoons fennel seeds

1 teaspoon whole oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 - 5 oz pkg chopped pepperoni

2 oz pizza sauce of your choice Garlic powder

Enough slices of mozzarella cheese to match the burgers you make

Bakery fresh hamburger buns

Intructions:

Mix ground chuck, Italian pizza sausage, fennel seeds, oregano, salt, pepperoni, and pizza sausage in a large mixing bowl. Make patties to your desired size. Place on grill and cook until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, flipping once. When the burgers are almost finished, butter your hamburger buns, and sprinkle with garlic powder. Grill your buns over direct heat butter side down for about 1 minute.

