Gov. Evers appoints Michael Zell to the Portage County Circuit Court

Michael Zell
Michael Zell(State of Wisconsin)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Michael Zell to the Portage County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Thomas Eagon’s retirement.

Zell will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

Zell has been practicing law across Wisconsin for the past 24 years. He began his career as an assistant state public defender in Racine County. Since April 2021, Zell has served as an assistant state public defender in Wood and Marathon County, representing clients in criminal, juvenile, and termination of parental rights cases.

“It is truly an honor to be selected by Governor Evers as the next Judge of Portage County Circuit Court –Branch 1,” said Zell. “Retiring Judge Thomas Eagon was a leader in the legal community through his commitment to excellence, fairness, and justice for all. I would like to thank my friends and family, the Governor, and the judicial selection advisory committee for trusting me to carry on this tradition. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve the people of Portage County.”

