Gospel TLC hosts open house for new Transformational Living Center

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gospel TLC held an open house for their new Transformational Living Center on Friday. The building will be for helping people who struggle with addiction get back on track.

The home is made up of 10 bedrooms, five living rooms, and four bathrooms. The 8,000 square feet home will house 16 residents and four live-in staff. It will be completely free to those battling drug addiction.

The executive director of Gospel TLC gave tours and said everyone that walked through was excited to hear that it offers care for a longer period of time than other facilities in the area.

“The community is just really excited to hear of a long-term residential facility that’s going to help the addicted and the broken,” said Yauo Yang, Executive Director for the Gospel TLC.

Jenna Janssen went through a similar program in Milwaukee. Janssen said in 2020 she was struggling with drug addiction. She said she spent a year in the program and it completely changed her life.

“Every community needs a place like this where you can really get to the root of the healing,” said Jenna Janssen, advocate for addiction recovery.

Janssen said she’s thankful Gospel TLC will provide similar resources to people in the area that are going through what she did.

Gospel TLC still needs donations so they can furnish the home. They also need household supplies like paper towel and toilet paper. Go to Gospel TLC’s website to find out more information on how you can help.

