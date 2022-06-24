First Alert Weather: Hot end to work week, wet weather on Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday started off rather warm with temps already in the 70s as the sun was rising. As the day went along, clouds mixed with the sun and there have been some spotty showers or storms in parts of the region. No less, a hot and humid Friday afternoon with temps rising into the mid 80s to around 90 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy with temps settling back in the upper 60s. (WSAW)

Any spotty showers or storms will end by sunset Friday evening. Some clouds overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain and storms are a good bet Saturday morning, tapering to scattered showers with a chance of a storm in the afternoon. Still a bit humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain with some storms will move into the area Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Rain and storms are expected Saturday morning. (WSAW)

A few showers and a chance of a storm Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers and a chance of a storm into early Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Hold onto your hat on Sunday. It is going to be breezy. The good news is that dry conditions will be the story for much of the day, including the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast Sunday morning. The gustiest winds will be during the mid-late morning to the late afternoon Sunday, reaching 35 mph or so. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Breezy with a fair amount of sun Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Wind gusts Sunday around 35 mph are possible. (WSAW)

A pleasant Monday with more sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with a risk of showers or storms at night. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are anticipated to wrap up June on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. July 1st on Friday is partly cloudy and summer-like with highs in the low 80s.

Daytime readings will be closer to average for highs in the days ahead. (WSAW)

