First Alert Weather: Another 90-degree day to end the work week. Weekend thunderstorms expected

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures have been gradually warming these past few days, setting Friday up for a hot day, well above-average. Highs will run towards the low 90s. An isolated thunderstorm chance Friday afternoon. But better chances to see rainfall Saturday.

A hot Friday with some mugginess. Thunderstorms Saturday set the area up for a cooler Sunday (WSAW)

A hot and sunny day ahead to end the work week. Highs will approach the low 90s Friday afternoon. A tad muggy, but it won’t be anything like we saw earlier in the week. Heat indices staying around the low 90s, thankfully. While most of the day will feature sunshine, there’s a chance for an isolated thunderstorm (non-severe) this afternoon and evening.

A few isolated rain and thunderstorms may be possible Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

Storm Prediction Center Friday has Northern/Northwestern Minnesota under am enhanced risk for severe storms. North-Central Wisconsin does not have a threat for severe storms. (WSAW)

Isolated thunderstorm chances continue overnight ahead of the next weather maker Saturday. Our next chance for some measurable rainfall occurs on Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Thunderstorms move east through the area Saturday morning, likely after 9 AM. No severe weather is expected. But with it being summertime, keep in mind that some thunderstorms may try to produce downpours and lightning, along with some gusty winds at times.

Thunderstorms move in from the west Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms move in across I-39/US-51 by mid to late morning Saturday. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms become broken and scattered heading into the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry, with a few spots picking up a light shower or two during the second half of Saturday. Aside from the rain, conditions will be humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Thunderstorms become broke and scattered Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Thunderstorms Saturday are not expected to become severe. (WSAW)

Comfortable and beautiful weather returns Sunday. Breezy winds at times, but cooler highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies. Good weather for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast. If you are heading out for breakfast on the farm Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s to the 60s.

The start of the upcoming work week will feature a fair amount of sun on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s. Sun along with clouds Tuesday, a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon, with a better risk of showers or storms at night into early Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday in the low 80s. Some sun on Wednesday, high in the low 80s. Partly sunny next Thursday, June 30th with showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

