News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Catholic Diocese of Green Bay addresses SCOTUS ruling on abortion rights

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is meeting with Catholic leaders on Monday amid his...
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is meeting with Catholic leaders on Monday amid his agency's probe into clergy sexual abuse.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay addressed the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade Friday.

CLICK HERE to watch the news conference.

Bishop David Ricken released a statement Friday praising the court’s decision, but saying work was yet to be done.

“While the announcement by the Supreme Court, is met with gratitude from all of us who have been dedicated to protecting the lives of children in the womb, we know that there is still much work to be done, so that all life, in every stage, might be reverenced and protected,” Ricken said.

On Friday, the high court ruled in the case Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health et al v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization et. al.

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the court, which was concurred by Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” reads the majority opinion.

CLICK HERE to read the full opinion.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagen filed the dissent, writing: “Some States have enacted laws extending to all forms of abortion procedure, including taking medication in one’s own home. They have passed laws without any exceptions for when the woman is the victim of rape or incest. Under those laws, a woman will have to bear her rapist’s child or a young girl her father’s—no matter if doing so will destroy her life.”

“Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens.”

A Marquette University Law School found 40 percent of adults nationwide say abortion is one of the most important issues to them.

“While abortion policy is a highly polarizing issue among elected members of Congress and state legislatures, opinion is not as strongly divided by party among the public. Table 4 shows that, while substantial majorities of Democrats and independents say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, a substantial minority of Republicans also say it should be legal always or mostly. A majority of Republicans say it should always or mostly be illegal,” reads the findings.

“Asked what public policy on abortion should be, 29% say abortion should be legal in all cases, 38% say legal in most cases, 24% say it should be illegal in most cases, and 8% say illegal in all cases.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevens Point house fire
Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash
David Strahota
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office search home for missing person
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

The Roe V. Wade ruling has local people in Meridian sharing their thoughts about the Supreme...
Rep. Shankland, Sen. Testin react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
Planned Parenthood Wisconsin fears woman seeking abortion may turn to self-harm
Rain with some storms will move into the area Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Hot end to work week, wet weather on Saturday
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers considers executive action on abortion law
Mix of sun and clouds, very warm, and humid this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast