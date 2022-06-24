News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks select MarJon Beauchamp with 24th pick in NBA Draft

MarJon Beauchamp poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 24th...
MarJon Beauchamp poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BROOKLYN, NY. (WSAW) - The Bucks have selected the G-League Ignite’s MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Beauchamp played college basketball at Yakima Valley College in his hometown, averaging 30.7 points per game and 10.5 rebounds in his lone year there in 2021. He signed with the NBA G League Ignited in the fall of 2021, averaging 15.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds per game.

The last three first-round picks have been traded by the Bucks upon drafting a player or shortly after drafting a player. The last Bucks’ first-round draft pick to eventually don a Milwaukee Bucks uniform was Donte DiVencenzo, who was drafted in 2018.

