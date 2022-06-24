Bucks select MarJon Beauchamp with 24th pick in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY. (WSAW) - The Bucks have selected the G-League Ignite’s MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Beauchamp played college basketball at Yakima Valley College in his hometown, averaging 30.7 points per game and 10.5 rebounds in his lone year there in 2021. He signed with the NBA G League Ignited in the fall of 2021, averaging 15.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds per game.

The last three first-round picks have been traded by the Bucks upon drafting a player or shortly after drafting a player. The last Bucks’ first-round draft pick to eventually don a Milwaukee Bucks uniform was Donte DiVencenzo, who was drafted in 2018.

