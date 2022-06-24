News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Badgers’ Johnny Davis drafted by Washington Wizards

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Colgate Friday, March 18, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brooklyn, NY (WSAW) - Former Badgers guard and La Crosse native Johnny Davis has been drafted by the Washington Wizards with the 10th overall pick.

Davis, who was projected to be a lottery pick ahead of the draft, becomes the first Wisconsin player drafted since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015. He is just the fifth Wisconsin player ever to be drafted in the top ten of the NBA Draft.

Davis put together one of the great seasons in Wisconsin Basketball history, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. In addition to the conference player of the year honor, Davis was named a First Team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Award.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

Latest News

Former Marshfield Tiger called up to Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate
Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers during NFL football training camp Saturday, July...
Green Bay Packers announce dates for Training Camp
Wausau Woodchucks unveil new team logo
Woodchuck Bats Quiet Late in Loss to Mallards
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman is congratulated by Juan Yepez after hitting a home run...
Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to regain share of 1st