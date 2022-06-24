Badgers’ Johnny Davis drafted by Washington Wizards

Brooklyn, NY (WSAW) - Former Badgers guard and La Crosse native Johnny Davis has been drafted by the Washington Wizards with the 10th overall pick.

Davis, who was projected to be a lottery pick ahead of the draft, becomes the first Wisconsin player drafted since Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker in 2015. He is just the fifth Wisconsin player ever to be drafted in the top ten of the NBA Draft.

Davis put together one of the great seasons in Wisconsin Basketball history, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. In addition to the conference player of the year honor, Davis was named a First Team All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year Award.

