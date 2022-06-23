News and First Alert Weather App
Weston residents asked to skip lawn watering due to offline wells

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village requests residents voluntarily reduce lawn watering this summer due to wells 3 and 4 being offline. The village of Weston working on a plan to develop long-term solutions to achieve PFAS levels below the current Department of Health Services health advisory levels.

PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.

Weston’s well 4 was taken offline on June 21, in response to the recent sample results. Well 3 has also been offline since May 27 due to the exceedance of DHS PFAS health advisory levels.

DHS recommended levels are 20 parts per trillion or PPT. Weston leaders said planning is underway for the removal of PFAS from water supplied by Wells 3 and 4 using Granular Activated Carbon at the existing treatment plant. Construction of Wells 7 and 8 will be starting this summer. The new wells should be supplying water in early 2023, completing a process that began several years prior to the recent findings of PFAS in the water system.

According to a news release from the village, Water supplied to Weston Water Utility customers continues to meet existing drinking water standards and is below the DHS PFAS health advisory level. The utility is taking proactive steps to reduce our customers’ exposure to PFAS.

The village stated it can meet customers’ normal water demands for cooking, drinking, and washing from the remaining wells, wells 1, 5 and 6. However, increased use for lawn watering in the summer season could force the utility to put well 3 or 4 back in operation before temporary treatment is active.

The most recent sample analyses can be found on Village of Weston’s website: www.westonwi.gov/pfas.

