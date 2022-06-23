News and First Alert Weather App
Silver Alert issued for Shawano County man

79-year-old John Krebs was last seen leaving the NorthStar Casino in Gresham without his wife...
79-year-old John Krebs was last seen leaving the NorthStar Casino in Gresham without his wife around 12:30 Thursday morning.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Shawano County man early Thursday morning.

John William Krebs was last seen leaving the NorthStar Casino in Gresham without his wife in a gray rust-free 1999 Toyota Camry. The car has a Wisconsin license plate with the number 948ZZK. The passenger mirror is also attached with tape.

Authorities do not know which direction he could be headed. Krebs has a history of Alzheimer’s and/or Dementia and he does not normally drive alone without direction.

Krebs was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, blue jeans, glasses and a gold watch on his left wrist. He is 6 feet tall and 230 lbs. He is gray or partially gray and bald.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stockbridge Munsee Tribal Police Department at 715-526-3111.

