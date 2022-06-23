Rare five planet alignment will dazzle the early morning sky beginning Friday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in 18 years, 5 planets will align in the southeastern sky during the early morning hours throughout the rest of June. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will remain relatively aligned in the sky for the end of the month and into early July.

To find the aligned planets, look in the southeastern sky and look for Saturn and Jupiter first, as they will be higher in the sky and easier to see. Mercury will be the hardest to find as it will be very low on the horizon and not as bright as the rest of the planets. A good way to try and spot Mercury, is to start with Venus and then slowly look left and closer to the horizon.

Best viewing will be before 5 a.m. with an unobstructed view of the southeastern sky and outside of city limits. The better morning(s) to look due to an expected lack of cloud cover would be Friday morning, then again early next week before sunrise. Expected cloud cover will hamper (or completely obstruct) the viewing of this event this weekend on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The “peak alignment” arrives Friday morning (June 24) with the planets slowly spreading apart over the next few months. The next time the all 5 planets align like this, will not come until 2040.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn alignment begins June 24 and will continue for the next few months. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.