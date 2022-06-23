The Northern Roundup Vintage Weekend to take place Thursday through Saturday

GLEASON, Wis. (WSAW) - If old-timers, classic cars, hot rods and the vintage lifestyle are your thing, get ready for an action-packed weekend at the MC Festival Grounds in Gleason. The Northern Round Up Vintage Weekend starts Thursday at 4 p.m. with a pre-party and live music for pre-registration.

Thursday marks the start of the eighth annual event. The president of the Roosters Six Customs car club, Chad Walker, started the event when he moved back to his hometown of Gleason and decided he wanted to give back to the community.

“I’ve always been into old cars. I’ve had a custom shop of my own for a long time. And I thought why not do it? You know, it’s something, give something back, bring something back to the area,” he explained. “It brings people into the area, you know, so it’s your local businesses are going to benefit your gas station is going to benefit your buyer down the road is going to benefit local restaurants just it’s a little economy booster for our small area.”

Since its start-up, the event has grown from a half-day event to a three-day weekend that includes a vintage car, camper and truck show, a mini bike show, a car cruise, a pin-up contest, awards, raffles and more.

“We have a very good reputation throughout the Midwest, we have people that come from all over. Last year, our long traveler came from Nashville. We have a group that comes from Evansville, Indiana every year, and a group that comes from Missouri. And we’re very laid back you go to a lot of other shows of this style and its hustle and bustle and no we are about coming out and hanging out with old friends and making new friends,” he said.

A 1986 Chevy Biscayne will also be up for raffle.

“We had a driver that used to work for us who retired last year and he got sick last fall and ended up being diagnosed with cancer and sought treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs. They took care of him all winter long. He actually got past it and beat his cancer. And he came up to me and said, ‘Chad, I want to give something back. I’m gonna donate my car this year to the raffle.’ And it was kind of shocking, you know, just an absolutely amazing gesture. And the response has been tremendous. We’ve sold almost all the raffle tickets within three weeks,” Walker explained.

That raffle’s proceeds will go to the Northwoods Veterans Post in Merrill.

Tickets are $25 for a weekend pass, $10 for a day pass on Friday, and $15 for a day pass on Saturday. Kids under 12 get in for free. For a detailed schedule of the weekend, click here.

The MC Festival Grounds is located at N5950 County Road H in Gleason.

