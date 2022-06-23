Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Nekoosa. Investigators said the man was traveling north on Point Basse Avenue and lost control near Lynn Hill Road.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was transported to a Marshfield hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Agencies assisting Nekoosa Police Department were Nekoosa First Responders, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department Paramedics, Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Wood County Rescue.

