News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Nekoosa crash

(Source: MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 37-year-old man has died after a motorcycle crash in Nekoosa. Investigators said the man was traveling north on Point Basse Avenue and lost control near Lynn Hill Road.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

The man was transported to a Marshfield hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Agencies assisting Nekoosa Police Department were Nekoosa First Responders, Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department Paramedics, Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Wood County Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

Latest News

David Strahota
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Wausau Fire Department hosts pop-up splash pad at Brockmeyer Park
Wausau Fire Department holds pop-up splash pad at Brockmeyer Park
Wausau Police hosts cookout to raise money for Special Olympics torch run
Wausau Police host cookout to raise money for Special Olympics torch run
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info