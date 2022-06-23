News and First Alert Weather App
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

David Strahota
David Strahota(Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

David Lee Strathota was last seen near a property on State Highway 86, west of Tomahawk. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started an extensive search on that property Wednesday.

In April, the sheriff’s office asked the public for help in locating Strathota. At that time, they said he was last heard from around November 17, 2021. He told friends that he was going hunting down south for a couple of weeks and he requested a friend take care of his animals while he was gone. According to friends David was vague about his exact location or who if anyone he would be with. One possible location may be the Fox Valley in eastern Wisconsin. Friends indicated that it is not normal for David to be gone for such a long period of time and they are concerned because he does have health issues.

No other information is being released at this time.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Merrill Police Department, the Tomahawk Police Department, the Tomahawk Fire Department and K9s from Canine Search Solutions.

This is an ongoing investigation.

