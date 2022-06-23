Heading to Wings over Wausau and Chalkfest? Here’s what you need to know

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “Wausau’s Big Weekend” starts Friday at the downtown Wausau airport. A new event, Wings over Wausau features two days of activities for kids and adults.

Gates to the festival grounds open at 4 p.m. on Friday. Planes will be on display and there will be drone demonstrations in addition to other activities. An airshow will take place at 6 p.m. Friday. And fireworks are planned for both Friday and Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

The event continues Saturday with a 5K at 9 a.m. The main festival grounds will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Planes and army vehicles will be on display. The Wausau Wing Competition will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

An airshow will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday featuring local pilots. Professional pilots will take to the air at 6 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events.

A free shuttle will be available on Saturday to take people to the airport and downtown for Chalkfest. The shuttle’s pick-up and drop-off locations are the corner of Jefferson Street and N. 4th Street and the airport.

Artists will flock to the 400 Block in Wausau Saturday and Sunday to create works of art on the city’s downtown square using only chalk. People can walk through and see the artist in progress. Judging is from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday. An awards ceremony takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday.

There is free parking on weekends in the Jefferson Street Ramp, McClellan Street Ramp, West and East Mall Ramps, all of which are located within two blocks from event.

