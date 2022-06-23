Former Marshfield Tiger called up to Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate
Trevor Schwecke will move up to play with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WSAW) - Marshfield baseball alum and UW-Milwaukee product Trevor Schwecke is advancing his baseball career. Schwecke was called up to Double-A New Hampshire, a member of the Toronto Blue Jays’, organization Wednesday.
Schwecke has spent this season playing in High-A with the Vancouver Canadians. The shortstop is hitting .232 with a .699 OPS and 19 runs batted in.
Schwecke was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2019 out of UW-Milwaukee in the 13th round.
