Former Marshfield Tiger called up to Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WSAW) - Marshfield baseball alum and UW-Milwaukee product Trevor Schwecke is advancing his baseball career. Schwecke was called up to Double-A New Hampshire, a member of the Toronto Blue Jays’, organization Wednesday.

Schwecke has spent this season playing in High-A with the Vancouver Canadians. The shortstop is hitting .232 with a .699 OPS and 19 runs batted in.

Schwecke was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2019 out of UW-Milwaukee in the 13th round.

