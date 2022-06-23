First Alert Weather: Warm and dry conditions continue for now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures are warming towards the upper 80s as we end the work week, but we’ll still experiance relief from mugginess. Our last measurrable rainfall was over a week ago, but that streak is expected to end come this weekend.

Chance for rain increases heading into the weekend (WSAW)

The forecast Thursday and Friday will remain quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 80s as sunshine helps heat the surface. Dew points will be a tad higher, but won’t feel anything like what we saw at the start of the week.

A cold front will arrive over the weekend bringing scattered rain showers to the area during the second-half of Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible at times. There’s a slight chance for rain to arrive earlier than Saturday if the frontal system picks up speed. Not everyone will see rain Saturday. Rain accumulations should remain on the minor side, under a quater-inch.

