First Alert Weather: Heating up to end the work week

Daytime highs on Friday will make a run toward 90°. The next best chances of wet weather is this weekend.
Sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon, warm. A hot day to end the work week tomorrow. Showers and storms on tap for the start of the weekend.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday has once again featured a bright blue sky across much of North Central Wisconsin. A little less breezy compared to Wednesday with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 80s.

More humid for Saturday with a risk of showers & storms.
Tranquil Thursday night with a few passing clouds and milder. Lows in the low to mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon storm in Central Wisconsin, also a chance of a storm in the Northwoods. Hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A chance of strong storms off to our west Friday evening and night.
Scattered showers & storms are expected on Saturday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday.
It has been dry in North Central Wisconsin for over a week and the next best shot at showers or storms is on Saturday. With it being summertime, any storm will produce downpours and lightning with some gusty winds possible. Times of scattered showers or storms to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy and a bit cooler Sunday and dry. Good weather for the Marathon County Dairy Breakfast. Temps in the morning if you are heading out for breakfast on the farm temperatures will be in the 50s to the 60s. Highs Sunday afternoon into the low 70s.

Showers and storms are possible Saturday, breezy on Sunday.
The start of the upcoming work week will feature a fair amount of sun on Monday. Highs in the mid 70s. Sun along with clouds Tuesday, a chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon, with a better risk of showers or storms at night into early Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday in the low 80s. Some sun on Wednesday, high in the low 80s. Partly sunny next Thursday, June 30th with showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

