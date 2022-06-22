News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder

Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old woman recently tried and convicted in her husband’s 2006 murder has been transferred to prison to begin her life sentence.

A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer last October. Earlier this month she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

She was transferred to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Her husband, Kenneth Juedes was found dead of gunshot wounds on Aug. 29, 2006. He was 58 years old. Criminal charges were not filed against Schulz-Juedes until 2019.

Prosecutors say Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe
Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis reacts after his dunk during the second half of a first-round NCAA...
Badgers’ Johnny Davis drafted by Washington Wizards
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth...
Taylor, Adames homer, lead Brewers past Cards 6-4 for split
A good day to spend at the pool with temps in the 80s to near 90 in the afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Heating up to end the work week
Wausau School District mulling idea of new environmental charter school
Wausau School District mulling idea of new environmental charter school
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in Stevens Point duplex fire
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in Stevens Point duplex fire