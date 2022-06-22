Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old woman recently tried and convicted in her husband’s 2006 murder has been transferred to prison to begin her life sentence.

A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer last October. Earlier this month she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.

She was transferred to the Taycheedah Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Her husband, Kenneth Juedes was found dead of gunshot wounds on Aug. 29, 2006. He was 58 years old. Criminal charges were not filed against Schulz-Juedes until 2019.

Prosecutors say Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000.

