News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

South Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot and killed Tuesday. (Source: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) – A deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office died after responding to a domestic incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, 25-year-old Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge was shot as he approached the home around 3:20 p.m.

WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital where he died around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the suspect, identified as Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

Officials followed Heard and tried to stop him but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again.

SWAT agents and K-9 units found Heard in the woods, where he was arrested.

According to authorities, Heard was shot twice, but it is unclear when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

“Deputy Aldridge’s actions day in and day out changed lives. We will miss you Austin,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Novak
Eau Claire homicide suspect arrested in Phillips
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19 by FBI agents. She is...
Pediatrician pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says