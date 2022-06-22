Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend.

BEVENT

The event in Bevent will be held Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight at St. Ladislaus Parish. There will be a hamburger stand, snack shack, Country Café, polka masses, bingo, Cherry Tree, Kids’ Games, bounce house, train rides, mini raffle and super mini-raffle, beer bar, pull-Tabs, cash and ATV Raffles, Polka and Country Bands, etc.

BIRNAMWOOD

Birnamwood Area Emergency Services will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the station in Birnamwood, located at 365 Birch St. The menu features pancakes, potato pancakes, sausages, and cinnamon rolls. Cost is $10 for adults 13 and up. $5 for kids 5 - 12. And kids 4 and under eat free.

CUSTER

The Energy Fair will be held June 24-26 at the MREA - Renew the Earth Institute. It’s located at 7558 Deer Road in Custer. Each year, The Fair brings over 11,500 attendees together to learn about clean energy and sustainability, connect with others, and take action towards a just energy transition. Click here for more information.

GLEASON

Northern Roundup Vintage Weekend will be held at the MC Festival Grounds located at N5890 Cty Rd H in Gleason. The event is a one-of-a-kind hotrod event with something for every type of car enthusiast. Qualifying show vehicles will include Pre-1975 cars & motorcycles, Pre-1979 Trucks. Northern Round-Up vintage weekend includes not only classic cars and trucks but vintage camping, amazing music minibike races, flame throwers, 1950′s style pinup contest, vendors, a car cruise and so much more.

PHLOX

The 49th annual Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament will be held at Norwood Memorial Park on June 24-25. If you aren’t interested in playing come down for some family fun, 50/50 raffle, live music, and fireworks at dusk! No carry-ins. The park is located at 506 Graham Avenue.

WAUSAU

Chalkfest returns to downtown Wausau on June 25-26. Artists transform The 400 Block with be decorated with chalk drawings.

A Princess Party will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at Athletic Park. Join our special guests for an exclusive pre-game tea party in our first base dugout seats. Plenty of photo and meet and greet opportunities will be available. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the ticket link in the event, using the code ‘Princess22′ online at woodchucks.com, or by calling 715-845-5055. Tickets to the pre-game princess tea party are $25 and include reserved seat game ticket in the first base dugout seats, access to the exclusive pre-game princess tea party and more! There are a limited number of spots available for the tea party.

Willow Spring Garden will host Concerts on the Rooftop on Thursday, June 23 from 6-9. People can enjoy music while sampling a flight of local whiskey, beer, or wine. Or order a Charcuterie board or Picnic Basket dinner. Pre-order your board or basket and it will be ready when you arrive. Click here for cost details.

The Wings Over Wausau Airshow will be held June 24-25 at the Wausau Downtown Airport. Admission is $5 per family or free admission with a non-perishable food donation for the Neighbor’s Place. There will be kid’s games and activities, food vendors, live entertainment, a full car show, local “Parade of Flight” airshow, drone demonstrations and many more daily activities.The event will feature a professional airshow both days, with the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk both nights. Click here to view the schedule of events.

WHITE LAKE

My Uncle’s Fireworks will celebrate its opening with food, fun, and drinks on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the field at the end of Messer Road. At dark, a spectacular fireworks display will be held. There is no fee to enter, donations will be accepted to fund next year’s show.

