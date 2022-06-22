Green Bay Packers announce dates for Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dates are set for one of the greatest traditions in football--Green Bay Packers Training Camp.

The 77th training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 27. Practices will take place at Ray Nitschke Field--many of them open to the public.

Times will be announced at a later date. Open practices are always determined by weather. If there is inclement weather, the team moves inside to the Don Hutson Center.

PUBLIC PRACTICE DATES

July 27

July 28

July 30

August 1

August 2

August 4

August 5 - Family Night

August 7

August 8

August 10

August 16 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints)

August 17 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints)

PRESEASON GAMES

August 12: Packers @ 49ers

August 19: Saints @ Packers

August 25: Packers @ Chiefs

The training camp tradition started in 1946 under Curly Lambeau. A highlight is the bike tradition. Children bring their bikes to practice and players ride with them.

The Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau says training camp and family night bring in about 90,000 visitors from across the nation and globe. The economic impact is about $9 million.

