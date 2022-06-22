News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Less muggy air arrives on Wednesday

Summer-like heat but less summer-like humidity the next few days.
First Alert Weather
By Mark Holley
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front arrived this afternoon, and the muggy air that was here Monday and most of Tuesday will slowly exit. Your Wednesday is looking AWESOME for the first full day of summer. It will be breezy, but it will be comfortable to be outside. The next weather maker arrives with rain chances on Friday into Saturday. Only the GFS weather model has a chance of rain on Friday evening.

Wednesday Day Planner
Wednesday Day Planner(WSAW)
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WSAW)

