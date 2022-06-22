First Alert Weather: Comfy & pleasant to end the work week. Tracking weekend rain chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Relief from the hot and muggy weather conditions for the remainder of the work week in wake of Tuesday’s cold front. The next weather maker arrives with rain chances on Friday into Saturday.

Cooler temperatures Wednesday before we warm back up to the low 90s by Friday (WSAW)

A sunny and pleasant Wednesday ahead as highs reach the low 80s, without the mugginess. Northwest winds will be breezy at times.

Plentiful amounts of sunshine in store in the extended forecast (WSAW)

Comfy and pleasant weather conditions in store (WSAW)

Thursday and Friday remain quiet with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid to upper 80s as sunshine helps heat the surface. Dew points will be a tad higher, but won’t feel anything like what we saw at the start of the week.

Chance for rain increases heading into the weekend (WSAW)

A cold front will arrive over the weekend bringing scattered rain showers to the area during the second-half of Saturday. There’s a slight chance for rain to arrive earlier than Saturday if the frontal system picks up speed. Rain accumulations on Saturday will remain minimal, and should not exceed a quater-inch.

A cold front Saturday pushes in rain likely Saturday afternoon (WSAW)

Cooler and near-normal temperatures look to return next week.

