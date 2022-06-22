News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Novak
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
File Graphic (KWTX)
Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis wins 400-meter Nike Outdoor Nationals Championship
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Mayra Flores, fifth from left, was sworn in on Tuesday as the newest member of Congress.
Texas lawmaker first Mexican-born woman to join Congress
In this image taken from video from Bakhtar State News Agency, Taliban fighters secure a...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Col. Steve McCraw, director of Texas Department of Public Safety, discusses the law enforcement...
Top Texas cop: Uvalde police response was ‘abject failure’