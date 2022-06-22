Farmers Market shuttle available to those 55+ in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - People over the age of 55 years, will soon have another option to get to the Wisconsin Rapids Downtown Farmers Market.

The shuttle is available on Thursdays, July 7 - Oct. 13, 9:15 a.m - 11:15 a.m. You must be 55+ years old and/or an adult with a disability.

People can schedule a pick up time from their house and the shuttle will transport them to and from the market. This service is free for South Wood County residents, and sponsored by the market. To schedule a pickup time call 715-421-8989.

