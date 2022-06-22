DNR to host public meeting regarding future management of Rib Mountain State Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host an open house on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Northcentral Technical College regarding the next phase of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan.

Attendees will go to the Center for Health Sciences Building (Room 1004A/B) 1000 W. Campus Drive, Parking Lot B, in Wausau. DNR staff will give a presentation on the draft vision, goals, objectives and management options starting at 5:30 p.m. Staff will be available to answer questions and discuss this next phase of the planning process before and after the presentation.

The public is also encouraged to submit comments online here. Public comments will be accepted on June 30.

Last summer, a consultant group evaluated the existing ski area operation, assessed current market conditions for downhill skiing, and developed four potential alternative approaches to provide downhill skiing experiences at the property. The planning process is evaluating the full range of public uses occurring at the park, and habitat management opportunities. In addition, options for the future will be assessed, including the possibility of new recreation activities.

The Rib Mountain State Park Draft Vision, Goals, Objectives and Management Options, along with a set of options for various park management topics, are available for review on the DNR website. Hard-copies are also available at the Rib Mountain State Park Office, and at the Wausau, Rothschild and Marathon City public libraries.

