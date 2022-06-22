Crews work to fix AT&T outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed problems with your cell service and you have AT&T you’re not alone.

The company confirmed Tuesday outages due to a fiber cut by contractors.

A spokesperson sent the following statement to Newschannel 7, “A fiber cut by contractors working for another company is affecting service in the Central Wisconsin area. Our technicians are on-site to repair the damage and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

AT&T’s statement did not say when they expect the problem to be fixed.

