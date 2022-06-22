Crews investigate electrical fire in Village of Maine

VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two sheds are a complete loss after an electrical fire in the Village of Maine.

Crews in Marathon County responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of N. 28th Avenue and County Road U.

The road was blocked off as crews worked at the scene. The fire is out and under control.

A Marathon County Lieutenant told NewsChannel 7 that the cause of the fire seemed to be electrical stemming from fallen trees due to last week’s storms.

He said the fire then spread to two sheds, both of which are complete losses. He said the fire did not appear to be suspicious. According to the Village of Maine Fire Chief Joe Bozinski, there are no injuries and the structure is a total loss.

Crews are investigating.

