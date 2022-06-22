Crews fix roads after highways buckle from the heat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Highway Department crews had to repair a large buckle in the road on Highway 29 on Tuesday night .

Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach said pavement buckles during prolonged periods of extreme heat. Griesbach said the moisture in the ground allows it to expand and crack.

Griesbach said it usually happens in late afternoon after the sun has been heating the roads all day.

“That moisture gets into the ground and when the roadway gets so hot from expansion the concrete has to go one way. And if there is no expansion joint usually it’s going to go up cause it’s not going to go down into the dirt. So it’s going to go up and that’s how come you see those expansions,” said Griesbach.

Crews are ready 24/7 to fix road buckles. On weekends they even have skid steers loaded with asphalt so they can respond faster. Griesbach said it’s important they fix them quickly to avoid accidents on the road.

If you notice the road buckle call the Marathon County Highway Department on weekdays during business hours. if it’s on a weekend or at night you can call the non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Department.

