News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Crews fix roads after highways buckle from the heat

Marathon Co. road crews fixed a buckle Monday on Highway 29
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Highway Department crews had to repair a large buckle in the road on Highway 29 on Tuesday night .

Marathon County Highway Commissioner Jim Griesbach said pavement buckles during prolonged periods of extreme heat. Griesbach said the moisture in the ground allows it to expand and crack.

Griesbach said it usually happens in late afternoon after the sun has been heating the roads all day.

“That moisture gets into the ground and when the roadway gets so hot from expansion the concrete has to go one way. And if there is no expansion joint usually it’s going to go up cause it’s not going to go down into the dirt. So it’s going to go up and that’s how come you see those expansions,” said Griesbach.

Crews are ready 24/7 to fix road buckles. On weekends they even have skid steers loaded with asphalt so they can respond faster. Griesbach said it’s important they fix them quickly to avoid accidents on the road.

If you notice the road buckle call the Marathon County Highway Department on weekdays during business hours. if it’s on a weekend or at night you can call the non-emergency number for the Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Novak
Homicide suspect may have traveled to northern Wisconsin, Upper Michigan
A man was taken into custody after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday in...
Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit
Laurie Wildcat is charged with hit and run involving death
Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash
Waupaca County Sheriff uniform patch
Waupaca County 6-year-old found during search operations
Bob Stimac, 84
bb Jack’s founder, Antigo businessman dies at age 84

Latest News

Paving the highways in the heat
Road crews mindful of heat’s dangers as daily temps surpass 90s
Wednesday Day Planner
First Alert Weather: Less muggy air arrives on Wednesday
Fire under control.
Crews investigate electrical fire in Village of Maine
Pavement can buckle in hot weather, creating hazardous roadways
Pavement can buckle in hot weather, creating hazardous roadways