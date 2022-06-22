Connexus Credit Union announces plans for branch in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Connexus Credit Union has announced plans to build a branch in Rib Mountain. The new credit union will be located at the corner of North Mountain Road and Hummingbird Lane.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for this month. It would likely open next summer.

“Given our legacy of serving Wausau-area member-owners since 1935, it is very gratifying to partner with Wausau-based Ghidorzi Construction Company to design and construct a welcoming, visually stunning, and conveniently located branch for our current and prospective members,” said Chad Rogers, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Connexus. “We take pride in continually investing in the communities we serve to provide exceptional experiences for our members, offer rewarding employment opportunities to area residents, and promote the health of local economies.”

The new Rib Mountain branch will be Connexus’ third branch in the Wausau area and 13 branches in Wisconsin once the company’s merger with Heritage Credit Union finalizes this August.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.