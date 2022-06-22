Center that helps women in crisis expanding to Wisconsin Rapids

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A non-profit in Marshfield that helps women and children in crisis is expanding to serve more people. The Hannah Center recently met their goal of $1M after three years of fundraising. With the funds, the Hannah Center plans to open a second location. This one will be in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Hannah Center in Marshfield has one main objective.

“Our goal is to walk alongside and do life with these women and we really focus on teaching the women the life skills that they need to be successful independently,” Hannah Center Program Coordinator Tricia Fancher said.

“Being a Wisconsin Rapids resident myself, I see the need in our community on a daily basis as I’m sure many people do,” Fancher said.

The Hannah Center works to help women deal with chronic poverty, homelessness, drugs, and abusive relationships. They help house women and their children for several months at a time to get them back on their feet. The Hannah Center has been here in Marshfield since 1992.

Right now, they can house up to five women. They hope with their expansion to Wisconsin Rapids, they can house another four to six women. Their goal of the expansion was to raise $1M. Fundraising began about 3 years ago.

“The Wisconsin Rapids community really rallied behind this and see the need for it in the community and see the benefit for it and they did it,” Fancher said.

Of the $1M, Fancher said $200,000 will go towards the purchase and renovations of the center, but they’re still looking for a building. The rest of the money will pay for operation costs for the next five years.

“It really truly is an answered prayer for many people in the Wisconsin Rapids community,” Fancher said.

Right now, it’s unknown when the new center will open. If you would like to donate to help keep the Hannah Center going, you can follow a link here.

